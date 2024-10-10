Jew spits on a Christian father walking peacefully with his son on the street. Another Jew pepper sprays him in the eyes while the little boy is watching his dad getting attacked for no reason other than being a Christian.
pic.twitter.com/MqCBGWeHnG
— Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) October 9, 2024
4 thoughts on “Jew spits on a Christian father walking peacefully with his son on the street. Another Jew pepper sprays him in the eyes while the little boy is watching his dad getting attacked for no reason other than being a Christian.”
Gee, when Christian Zionists finally realize they’re backing the Synagogue of Satan, let me know….hmmmm….by then, it might be too late…for them.
Thought of you when I saw this posted in an article at Gateway Pundit, a site I spy on:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/10/wayne-root-message-christians-about-president-donald-j/
“My message to Christians today in 2024- vote Trump, support Trump, fight for Trump, pledge to bring at least 10 Christians to the polls for Trump. Or you’ve missed the boat that God sent.”
Guess God just loves genocide, especially of innocent children. God, Trump, and Kamala, Holy Trinity of Totalitarian Tyranny.
That ain’t my God.
.
Well if you look at the actions of “God” in the bible, in the Old Testament at least, he is responsible for the death, some would say murder, of thousands of people, if not millions including the flood. Some would say in this case that he is a vengeful, sadistic god who has ruthlessly used his power to destroy that which many believe he created. In order to be a good christian believer one has to justify all that death in one’s own mind (or even put it out of your mind!). Was all that death ok simply because you were told those who died were sinners who turned against God? On the face of it that looks EXACTLY like what’s happening with “God’s chosen people” today with all the (religious) propaganda around it. When you look at death & murder with just your eyes (connected via the optic directly to your brain) you see just death & murder – the view through glasses clouded & smeared with religion is always VERY different!
That ain’t my God either. Oh, and btw, he doesn’t have a white beard either.
🙂
.