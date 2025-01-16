Israel Kills Dozens of Palestinians in Gaza After News of Ceasefire Deal

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Israeli strikes killed dozens of Palestinians in Gaza on Wednesday after the news that Israel and Hamas had reached a ceasefire deal, which still needs final approval by the Israeli government and is expected to take effect on Sunday.

Medical sources told Al Jazeera that at least 82 Palestinians were killed by Israeli attacks on Wednesday, including about 30 who were killed after the ceasefire deal was announced.

A wounded Palestinian child is rushed into hospital following an Israeli strike in Gaza City, January 15, 2025. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas

Most of the dead were killed by Israeli strikes on Gaza City, but Israeli attacks were also reported in the southern city of Khan Younis and central Gaza. According to the Quds News Network, 20 Palestinians were killed by an Israeli bombing of a residential building in the Sheikh Radwan

“The occupation army is going crazy,” Hossam Shabbat, a journalist in Gaza, wrote on X. “The bombing has not stopped. We are now living through difficult moments under a barrage of attacks.”

The relentless Israeli strikes did not stop Palestinians from celebrating the news of a ceasefire deal as they’re hoping for relief after over 15 months under a siege and constant bombing.

Earlier on Wednesday, Gaza’s Health Ministry said in its daily update that Israeli strikes killed 62 Palestinians and wounded 253 in the previous 24-hour period. The ministry said its death toll since October 2023 had reached 46,707, and the number of wounded climbed to 110,265.

A new study published in The Lancet found the Health Ministry’s numbers were a significant undercount, likely by 41%. The study said that as of October 2024, the true death toll was likely over 70,000, which only accounts for violent deaths, not indirect deaths caused by the US-backed Israeli siege.