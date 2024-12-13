Israeli-American FBI Informant Pleads Guilty to Lying About Bidens Taking $10M Bribe

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Israeli-American FBI informant Alexander Smirnov, 43, pleaded guilty on Thursday to lying during the 2020 election about Joe Biden and his son Hunter taking a $10 million bribe from businessmen in Ukraine.

From ABC News, “Ex-FBI informant Alexander Smirnov, charged with lying about Biden family, reaches plea deal”:

Alexander Smirnov, the former FBI informant who was charged with lying about President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings, has reached a plea deal with prosecutors from special counsel David Weiss’ office, according to a court filing Thursday. Smirnov was charged in February with making false statements to his FBI handler by concocting “fabrications” about the president and his son accepting $5 million in bribes from the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma — baseless allegations seized on by Republicans to fuel their now-stalled efforts to impeach President Biden. […] As a result of the deal, Weiss will recommend Smirnov serve at least four years in prison but no more than six years, and pay more than $675,000 in restitution, according to the court filing.

Notice there’s nothing about who put him up to this?

You’d think that’d be the number one question they’d want to investigate. Evidently, Weiss had other goals in mind.