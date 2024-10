Israeli public media is posting the Jabalia death march as the ultimate victory picture of Israel’s genocide. Children, men & women caged in a concentration camp, starved & bombed, then rounded up & forced to move to the next concentration camp to be caged, starved, & bombed!

— Muhammad Shehada (@muhammadshehad2) October 21, 2024

