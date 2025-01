Israeli settlers rampage through Palestinian villages after deadly West Bank shooting Footage from several Palestinian towns showed cars doused by settlers going up in flames

🇮🇱🇵🇸 Israeli settlers rampage through Palestinian villages after deadly West Bank shooting Footage from several Palestinian towns showed cars doused by settlers going up in flames https://t.co/owu4KDbZim pic.twitter.com/Yxl5c2ATGt — HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) January 7, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet