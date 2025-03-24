Israeli settlers took over a Palestinian home in Hebron while the family was away for Iftar. When they returned, they found settlers inside. Israeli police and soldiers did nothing to remove the settlers or allow the family to re-enter their home.pic.twitter.com/2zw89tZIqM
Uprooted and supplanted.
Does this not prove that sanity is dying, when humanity is putting up with this and much, much worse?
What is happening to us? We allow all manner of atrocity and just keep going on. When will humanity rise? When will I?
