Maryland Faces First Amendment Battle Over Satirical Meme Account Targeting Governor Wes Moore

By Regina Morrison – Reclaim The Net

Moore in a suit and tie is standing indoors with American and Maryland flags in the background. Overlaid on the image is a circular graphic with a photo of the same man and the text "No Moore."

There’s a certain poetic symmetry to the fact that in the year 2025 — when most political discourse feels like it was cobbled together from a Reddit thread and a group chat full of GIFs — one of the most hotly-debated free speech battles is being fought over a meme account named NoMoore.

The state of Maryland now finds itself at the epicenter of a First Amendment showdown.

The “villain” — is NoMoore, a pseudonymous social media account with a gift for satire and criticism, a talent for trolling, and a distinctly unfiltered opinion about Governor Wes Moore.

Twitter profile page for 'No Moore' featuring a black-and-white profile photo of a person inside a red circle with the words 'NO MOORE.' The background repeats the text 'NOMORE TAXES SPEND.' The bio states it's a grassroots movement against the Moore Administration's tax-and-spend policies, based in Annapolis, Maryland.

Among their many visual masterpieces: Moore at a presidential podium rebranded with the word “NOPE,” and a delightful image of hundred-dollar bills raining around him like it’s his birthday in a hedge fund. This, apparently, references a Baltimore Sun story on a $1 billion business tax proposal, though the vibe is more Scrooge McDuck than an economic policy brief.

A person dressed as a leprechaun, wearing a green hat and suit, is smiling and standing in front of pots filled with gold coins. A speech bubble next to them says, 'I'll take your pot of gold!' The background shows a blurred outdoor setting.

Naturally, NoMoore has opinions. And they are not subtle.

The Maryland Democratic Party, perhaps tired of being meme’d into oblivion, has filed a formal complaint, arguing that NoMoore is not just a garden-variety critic, but potentially engaging in campaign activity—and thus, should be regulated under state election law.

This is where the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) enters stage left, the Constitution in one hand, and historical receipts in the other.

Aaron Terr, who speaks for FIRE with the calm fury of someone who’s read too much case law, said: “The First Amendment is at its strongest and most essential when protecting speech about public officials and public affairs.” He added, “Anonymous political speech has been a cornerstone of American democracy since the Federalist Papers.”

A screenshot of a tweet from FIRE expressing concern about an investigation by the Maryland State Board of Elections into anonymous speech critical of Gov. Wes Moore's policies. The message defends the importance of anonymous political speech under the First Amendment and references a Supreme Court case affirming this right. It discusses a complaint about the "No Moore" website and social media accounts, alleged to violate campaign finance laws, but the creator claims independent production without political affiliation. The tweet argues against regulatory actions that could suppress free speech.

This is a question of whether anonymous criticism of public officials can survive in a world where everything is tracked, tagged, and litigated.

