It took Trump *checks notes* less than two months to go from promising “No new wars,” to bombing Yemen and killing dozens of civilians, including several children, and openly threatening war against Iran…

It took Trump *checks notes* less than two months to go from promising "No new wars," to bombing Yemen and killing dozens of civilians, including several children, and openly threatening war against Iran…

— Rachel Blevins (@RachBlevins) March 17, 2025

