"It's high time America was made aware of what's going on in Ireland."

The Irish government has destroyed Ireland through immigration and friendly media coverage has enabled it.

Conor McGregor just told the whole world what's going on here.

👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/i7hr1djJFN

— MichaeloKeeffe (@Mick_O_Keeffe) March 17, 2025