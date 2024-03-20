Jared Kushner: Gaza’s ‘Waterfront Property Could Be Very Valuable,’ Europe Should Take in Refugees

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Former Trump advisor Jared Kushner said Gaza’s “waterfront property” could be “very valuable” in an interview at Harvard and suggested that Europe should be taking in the refugees from Israel’s ethnic cleansing campaign.

WATCH:

From Al Mayadeen, “Kushner urges expulsion of people of Gaza in favor of waterfront city”:

Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of former US President Donald Trump and his senior foreign policy advisor, called for the mass expulsion of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the development of a waterfront in the besieged Palestinian territory.

In an interview at Harvard University on March 8 with Professor Tarek Masoud, Kushner advocated for the “cleaning up” of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip while “Israel” carries on its genocidal war.

“It’s a little bit of an unfortunate situation there, but from Israel’s perspective I would do my best to move the people out and then clean it up,” Kushner said with ease, as he suggested the ethnic cleansing of more than 2 million Palestinians.

“But in addition to that, I would just bulldoze something in the Negev, I would try to move people in there,” he said. “I think that’s a better option, so you can go in and finish the job.”

Kushner, seemingly aware of how ridiculous the idea is, said shortly after, “I do think right now opening up the Negev, creating a secure area there, moving the civilians out, and then going in and finishing the job would be the right move.”

When asked if the idea is being discussed by Israeli officials, Kushner said, “I don’t know,” while shrugging his shoulders.

When asked if he would work on the idea if he holds a position of power in the future, Kushner satirically explained, “I’m sitting in Miami Beach right now… And I’m looking at the situation and I’m thinking: what would I do if I was there?”

Kushner did not suffice with recommending the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, as he sits on a Miami beach, but he went on to dismiss Palestinian history and belittle the heritage of some of the oldest cities in West Asia.

“I am not sure there is much left of Gaza at this point. If you think about even the construct, Gaza was not really a historical precedent. It was the result of a war. You had tribes in different places and then Gaza became a thing. Egypt used to run it and then over time different governments came in,” he said.