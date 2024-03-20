Jared Kushner: Gaza’s ‘Waterfront Property Could Be Very Valuable,’ Europe Should Take in Refugees

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation
Former Trump advisor Jared Kushner said Gaza’s “waterfront property” could be “very valuable” in an interview at Harvard and suggested that Europe should be taking in the refugees from Israel’s ethnic cleansing campaign.
From Al Mayadeen, “Kushner urges expulsion of people of Gaza in favor of waterfront city”:
Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of former US President Donald Trump and his senior foreign policy advisor, called for the mass expulsion of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the development of a waterfront in the besieged Palestinian territory.
In an interview at Harvard University on March 8 with Professor Tarek Masoud, Kushner advocated for the “cleaning up” of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip while “Israel” carries on its genocidal war.[…] “Gaza’s waterfront property could be very valuable … if people would focus on building up livelihoods,” Kushner told Masoud, Harvard University’s Middle East Initiative faculty chair.
“It’s a little bit of an unfortunate situation there, but from Israel’s perspective I would do my best to move the people out and then clean it up,” Kushner said with ease, as he suggested the ethnic cleansing of more than 2 million Palestinians.[…] Kushner believes that it would be adequate to bulldoze an area in the al-Naqab desert and move Palestinians there while the Israeli occupation forces go into the southern city of Rafah and “finish the job.”
“But in addition to that, I would just bulldoze something in the Negev, I would try to move people in there,” he said. “I think that’s a better option, so you can go in and finish the job.”
Kushner, seemingly aware of how ridiculous the idea is, said shortly after, “I do think right now opening up the Negev, creating a secure area there, moving the civilians out, and then going in and finishing the job would be the right move.”
When asked if the idea is being discussed by Israeli officials, Kushner said, “I don’t know,” while shrugging his shoulders.
When asked if he would work on the idea if he holds a position of power in the future, Kushner satirically explained, “I’m sitting in Miami Beach right now… And I’m looking at the situation and I’m thinking: what would I do if I was there?”
Kushner did not suffice with recommending the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, as he sits on a Miami beach, but he went on to dismiss Palestinian history and belittle the heritage of some of the oldest cities in West Asia.
“I am not sure there is much left of Gaza at this point. If you think about even the construct, Gaza was not really a historical precedent. It was the result of a war. You had tribes in different places and then Gaza became a thing. Egypt used to run it and then over time different governments came in,” he said.
“In Syria, when there was refugees, Turkey took them, Europe took them, Jordan took
them, for whatever reason here in Gaza … it’s unfortunate that nobody’s taking the refugees,” Kushner said, suggesting Europe take the refugees from Israel’s war.
Kushner was given a “major award” by the Anti-Defamation League earlier this month for advancing Israeli interests while in the White House.
2 thoughts on “Jared Kushner: Gaza’s ‘Waterfront Property Could Be Very Valuable,’ Europe Should Take in Refugees”
You son-of-a-b*tch. You are cruel and ugly. You read the words you’ve been handed. And I see your hands posed in that Masonic position signaling to those who see that you are one of the chosen, extra privileged, believing yourself to be untouchable. Your pompousness is only outdone by your father-in-law. Go hump the wall together but know that justice is ever breathing down your neck.
A friend sent me this comment:
“He and the Donald represent Chabad the rabid Hilltop Boys. The worst of it is their cruelty as you say, delivered from thrones of power. Because they control the money.”
I didn’t know what “Hilltop Boys” meant so I searched and found this at tricky wiki:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hilltop_Youth
