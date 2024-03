Within the last 48 hours, both Ron Paul and General Flynn have warned of a coming “Black Swan event”.

These two men have been pretty accurate over the last decade. It might behoove us to listen.

The enemy will not roll over and allow Trump to win. They have something planned. pic.twitter.com/mMQDp0k8uK

— Clandestine (@WarClandestine) March 20, 2024