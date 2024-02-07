Javier Milei Visits Wailing Wall in Jerusalem, Starts Bawling

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Argentinian President Javier Milei visited the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem on Tuesday and started bawling before emotionally embracing his “personal rabbi” Shimon Axel Wahnish.

“Foreign Minister Israel Katz met Milei at Ben Gurion Airport, and thanked the Argentinian for supporting Israel in its war against Hamas in Gaza and for recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital,” the Times of Israel reports.

“You are a person of values ​​who is committed only to the truth,” Katz told Milei, speaking through a translator, “and it is no wonder that you chose to come to Israel right away to support us in the just struggle for the defense of the Jewish people against the murderers of Hamas.” Milei also met with President Isaac Herzog, and was welcomed with an IDF band playing the national anthems of both countries, the first such welcome since the war with Hamas began on October 7. […] While Milei is not Jewish, he has expressed an interest in Judaism and has talked about potentially converting to the religion. He studies with Wahnish in Buenos Aires, has quoted Torah passages in rallies, and walked out on stage for a campaign event to a recording of a shofar. On his first trip abroad after winning the election in November, Milei visited the tomb of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the Lubavitcher Rebbe, in Queens, New York. After his victory, Milei also participated in a Havdalah ceremony to mark the end of Shabbat in Once, a Jewish neighborhood of Buenos Aires, where he received blessings from the Kabbalist Rabbi David Hanania Pinto. Milei will head on Thursday to Italy and the Vatican, where he will meet with Pope Francis, a fellow Argentine, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Milei called Francis “the evil one,” and an “imbecile” who “promotes communism” before his election, but the two seem to be working to reconcile.

Milei claims to be a Catholic, by the way.

Video went viral this week of yet more Israelis spitting on a Catholic abbot and cursing Jesus Christ.

As touched on above, Milei made his first foreign trip to NYC together with “George Soros protege” Eduardo Elsztain and donned a kippah to visit the grave of Rabbi Menachem Schneerson.

He also visited Chabad-Lubavitch’s headquarters ahead of #TunnelGate.