JOHN KERRY – unelected Climate multimillionaire says, farmers are the problem!

The food sector is responsible for 33% of emissions.

He doesn’t mention that an increase in CO2 actually increases food production… which is why global corporations pump CO2 into greenhouses.… pic.twitter.com/R15YUOuMME

— Bernie’s Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) July 30, 2023