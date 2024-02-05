John Podhoretz Says Rep. Massie is ‘Anti-Semitic Filth’ for Opposing $14.3 Billion in U.S. Aid to Israel

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Neocon John Podhoretz labeled Rep Thomas Massie (R-KY) a “piece of anti-Semitic filth” on Sunday for announcing he will vote against giving over $14 billion from struggling US taxpayers to Israel.

“The Speaker just announced that next week the House will vote on a clean bill to send Israel $14.3 billion,” Massie said Saturday on X. “Israel has a lower debt to GDP ratio than the United States. This spending package has no offsets, so it will increase our debt by $14.3 billion plus interest. I’m a No.”

“Most of this money will go directly to the U.S. Military Industrial Complex (MIC), which, if you’re keeping up, prefers to be referred to as the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) now. Watch for those stocks to go up Monday,” Massie added.

“One clarification: the bill will spend over $17 billion, but some goes to replace weapons we’ve given to Israel, and some goes for other random costs in the Middle East,” he continued. “In addition to this $17+ billion bill, we will probably give them the customary $3+ billion in the omnibus!”

“Of course you’re a no, you disingenuous piece of anti-Semitic filth,” Podhoretz responded.

“So now if I don’t vote for massive foreign aid that goes primarily to the military industrial complex, I’m anti-Semitic filth?” Massie fired back. “Your unfounded slurs will not change my vote because America is broke and my constituents can afford no more.”

Indeed, under the Zionists’ post-October 7th new rules, you’re “anti-Semitic” if you:

– Support a ceasefire

– Support the First Amendment

– Oppose the mass slaughter of children

– Oppose ethnic cleansing and genocide

– Report on Zionist academics committing plagiarism in their dissertations

– Don’t believe everyone has seen video of Hamas committing mass rape and beheading babies

– Don’t believe Hamas baked a baby in an oven

Now, you’re also anti-Semitic if you oppose broke US taxpayers giving billions of dollars to Israel to help facilitate their ethnic cleansing campaign!

As I reported earlier this week, the pro-Israel lobbying group the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) — which we now know reportedly has Zionist OnlyFans pornographer Leonid Radvinsky as their number one funder — is dumping money (made off Radvinsky’s smut trafficking business) into ousting Rep. Massie and other Israel critics from Congress.

Is it also anti-Semitic to oppose Zionist smut kingpins like Leonid Radvinsky picking and choosing our congressmen?