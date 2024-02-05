Scandalous Senate ‘Deal’ Allows 1.5 Million Illegals Per Year, Slides Up To $2.3B To NGOs Trafficking Them, And Gives $60B To Ukraine

By TYLER DURDEN – Zerohedge

While the House has gone full ‘Israel or Bust’, the Senate has come up with a $118 billion bipartisan agreement which would allow 1.5 million illegals to enter the US every year, allocates $2.3 billion towards NGOs and other organizations which traffic them, gives $14.1 billion in security assistance to Israel, and a whopping $60 billion in support to Ukraine.

The bill also locks in green card giveaways until 2030.

The agreement was reached by Sens. James Lankford (R-OK), whose own state legislature censured him last week for striking such a crappy border deal, along with Chris Murphy (D-CT) and Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ).

Let’s pause to revisit the fact that President Biden could close the border with the stroke of a pen, right now, but refuses to do so until Ukraine and Israel money materializes. He really likes quid-pro-quo arrangements, you see.

As noted above, the bill also carves out $2.33 billion for “Refugee and Entrant Assistance,” which provides that “Amounts made available under this heading in this Act may be used for grants or contracts with qualified organizations, including nonprofit entities, to provide culturally and linguistically appropriate services.”

Breaking it down further, the $118.28 billion national security supplemental package includes:

$60.06 billion to support Ukraine as it fights back against Putin’s bloody invasion and protects its people and sovereignty.

as it fights back against Putin’s bloody invasion and protects its people and sovereignty. $14.1 billion in security assistance for Israel.

$2.44 billion to support operations in the U.S. Central Command and address combat expenditures related to conflict in the Red Sea.

and address combat expenditures related to conflict in the Red Sea. $10 billion in humanitarian assistance to provide food, water, shelter, medical care, and other essential services to civilians in Gaza and the West Bank, Ukraine, and other populations caught in conflict zones across the globe.

in humanitarian assistance to provide food, water, shelter, medical care, and other essential services caught in conflict zones across the globe. $4.83 billion to support key regional partners in the Indo-Pacific and deter aggression by the Chinese government.

and deter aggression by the Chinese government. $2.33 billion to continue support for Ukrainians displaced by Putin’s war of aggression and other refugees fleeing persecution.

displaced by Putin’s war of aggression and other refugees fleeing persecution. The bipartisan border policy changes negotiated by Senators Chris Murphy (D-CT), Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), and James Lankford (R-OK).

$20.23 billion to address existing operational needs and expand capabilities at our nation’s borders , resource the new border policies included in the package, and help stop the flow of fentanyl and other narcotics.

, resource the new border policies included in the package, and help stop the flow of fentanyl and other narcotics. The Fentanyl Eradication and Narcotics Deterrence (FEND) Off Fentanyl Act.

$400 million for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program to help nonprofits and places of worship make security enhancements.

“The Senate’s bipartisan agreement is a monumental step towards strengthening America’s national security abroad and along our borders,” said Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) of the deal. “This is one of the most necessary and important pieces of legislation Congress has put forward in years to ensure America’s future prosperity and security.”

Over in the House, Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) said he’s a “hard NO on any bill legitimizing illegal immigration.”

How nice for all involved, except US taxpayers.