Julian Assange’s Plea Agreement dropped last night and well… it’s Interesting

Part of his Plea agreement is to Return or Destroy Unpublished Information in his or Wikileaks Possession, Custody, or Control

Sooo… what are they afraid of that he STILL has?

The timing of Julian… pic.twitter.com/79UTGLLhAY

— MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) June 26, 2024