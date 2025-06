Just a quick reminder that Gad Saad, who’s trying to drag the U.S. into a war with Iran, openly admitted to working with Mossad.

If you think @BenShapiro, @marklevinshow, @AlanDersh and @RubinReport aren’t part of the same network, you probably still believe CNN tells the truth. pic.twitter.com/gIpinrUhmS

— Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) June 17, 2025