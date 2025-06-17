U.S. Says It Won’t Join War If Iran Doesn’t Target Americans – While Moving in Carrier Strike Group

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The Trump administration allegedly “told several Middle Eastern allies on Sunday that it doesn’t plan to get actively involved in the war between Israel and Iran unless Iran targets Americans” — all while moving an aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East for a potential attack.

“Former” Israeli Unit 8200 intelligence officer-turned journalist Barak Ravid — who laundered a bunch of the stories about Trump’s team supposedly pushing back against Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu that helped “lull” Iran into thinking Israel wouldn’t strike — has the scoop.

From Axios, “Scoop: U.S. tells allies it won’t join war unless Iran targets Americans”:

The Trump administration told several Middle Eastern allies on Sunday that it doesn’t plan to get actively involved in the war between Israel and Iran unless Iran targets Americans, two sources from countries that received that U.S. message tell Axios. The big picture: The U.S. has helped Israel intercept missiles, but made clear Israel is acting alone in attacking Iran. The U.S. message is that if Iran attacks Americans in response, it will be crossing a red line. The intrigue: The U.S. sent a similar message to the same countries about an hour before Israel launched the war last Thursday, telling them the U.S. would not participate. – In both cases, the U.S. seemed to expect the countries to pass that message to Iran to discourage any retaliation against U.S. forces or interests in the region. […] – The Nimitz aircraft carrier strike group is moving to the Middle East, and 28 strategic refueling planes left the U.S. on Sunday for the region.

If this were true, it would mean all Israel has to do to get America into the war is stage a false flag attack like they did with the USS Liberty.

That said, it’s more likely it’s just lies to placate Trump’s war-weary base while they move assets into the region to join in on the attack.

The Middle East Eye reported Friday that the US was shipping hundreds of Hellfire missiles to Israel while Trump was out touting his push for “diplomacy” with Iran.

Now, Trump’s urging Iran to negotiate “before it’s too late” while he’s sending an aircraft carrier and refueling planes to potentially join in the war due to Israel’s failed “decapitation strikes.”

UPDATE: Just two and half hours after Ravid dropped this “scoop,” Trump is now ordering everyone to evacuate Tehran.