JUST IN: Professional boxer Ryan Garcia tells @Cobratate that he was held down and forced to watch children get r*ped, adding that “Bohemian Grove is real.”

By Colin Rugg

The statement comes just days after Garcia released a video claiming his Instagram account was hacked and his cards were locked.

“Hey guys, it’s Ryan. I’m coming on here to explain what’s going on. I’m not in possession of my phone, I can’t get access to my Instagram. My cards are locked. I’m being really taking advantage [of],” Garcia claimed on a video.

Garcia now has spoken out about Bohemian Grove, a secret retreat in California that hosts some of the most elite people including business leaders and presidents.

Alex Jones previously entered Bohemian Grove and filmed footage of the Cremation of Care ceremony, calling it a “ritual sacrifice.”

Garcia now claims he was forced to watch children get r*ped.

Garcia’s ex-wife has recently spoken out on his wellbeing, stating that he is not ok.

“He may seem fine, but he is not. I know in my heart that he is being heavily oppressed. This is not a troll. I am genuinely concerned, and so are all his family members,” she said.

