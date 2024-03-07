Trump Backs Israel Bombarding Gaza: ‘Gotta Finish the Problem’

By NIKKI MCCANN RAMIREZ – Rolling Stone

Donald Trump is hoping to win big on Super Tuesday, and he kicked off the primary’s most vote-rich day with one of his favorite traditions from his time as president: calling in to Fox News to deliver an unhinged rant.

The former president called Fox & Friends on Tuesday morning, where he celebrated Monday’s Supreme Court decision barring states from removing him from the ballot, doubled down on his claims that migrants are “poisoning our country,” and declared that Israel has to “finish the problem” in Gaza.

Trump, whose administration was staunchly pro-Israel, affirmed that he was “firmly in Israel’s camp,” as host Brian Kilmeade put it, and said he supports Israel’s ongoing offensive on Gaza, which has killed more than 30,000 Palestinians. “You have to finish the problem,” the former president said.

Trump also repeatedly claimed that if he were president, there would be no war between Israel and Gaza. “It would have never happened if I was president,” he said of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack against Israel, in which more than 1,100 Israeli and foreign nationals were killed. “They wouldn’t have done it to me, I guarantee you that. They did this because they have no respect for Biden and frankly they got soft,” he added.

“If things went right in 2020, which they should have but they didn’t for some very bad and sinister reasons, all these people that are dead in Ukraine and Russia and Israel … people would be leading great lives right now,” Trump said.

Turning to domestic policy, Trump rehashed many of his long-standing claims on immigration, including that migrants are “poisoning” America. “People are coming from jails and prisons, and mental institutions and insane asylums, and there are terrorists,” he said of undocumented migrants crossing the southern border into the United States. “What they are doing to our country is incredible; they are poisoning our country. And we’re going to close the border and deport the people; we’re going to get them out.”