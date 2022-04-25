Just pulled another tooth

Back when Millard was with us, me and Jim Beam pulled a tooth.
This time I have proof. I know it’s gross, but I can’t be having someone thinking I’m bullshitting 🙂
Only two shots of Redemption rye whiskey. Just got done with it.
This is the shit we’re going to have to learn how to do.
Let’s go waste some commie asses!
In the jungle, the mighty jungle, the lion, the jaguar, and the panther are wide awake tonight.
Oooof that’s brutal dude !
But like you say , we best get it figured out … it ain’t fer pussies
Next shot is on me , bud
put it under your pillow
maybe the tooth fairy will be generous
Gee, when it’s all cleaned up and dried, it can be put up for auction!! Ha!! Warrior Tooth!!! Guaranteed to increase your grit.
Sometimes you just gotta do what ya gotta do. Hal, you got the grit. Quite admirable.
.
I’ll bid 🙂
I’ll try to out bid ya. 🙂
.
you’re on sister 🙂
Hang your sign out Hal.
🙂
.
🙂
Hi my name is Dr. Hal!!LOL MTHRFCKER AND YOUR COMIN OUT BITCH!! : )
🙂
.
“Doc Hal Apeeno…he’s the spicy one that can root out yer problem and pull it better than silverstein!”
A self-trained dentist sets the tone for the whole week. There is no mountain unclimbable.
.
There were other pioneers in this growing field:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7cUZhHS0PMM
.