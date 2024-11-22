Just When You Thought Illegal Immigration Couldn’t Get Worse, Biden Does This…

By TYLER DURDEN – Zerohedge

Not intent with starting a third world war before he leaves office, Joe Biden, or whoever is running Joe Biden, is making it even easier for illegal immigrants to get into and stay in the country.

It’s one last open border hurrah before Trump takes office.

The New York Post reports “The Biden administration is quietly rushing to implement new policies that will loosen restrictions on migrants who entered the US illegally.”

The article further notes that sources indicate the action is “a parting attempt to thwart President-elect Donald Trump’s immigration crackdowns and mass deportations.”

“The outgoing administration intends to launch an ICE Portal app starting in early December in New York City that will allow migrants to bypass in-person check-ins to their local ICE office,” the report further reveals.

So not only is the border wide open for whoever wants to walk across, now even if they are detained, they just get to skip due process and disappear into the big apple.

What could possibly go wrong?

Biden clearly isn’t in charge of anything and a bunch of far left extremists are running hog wild.

How many more Americans will die because of this?

They don’t give a damn.

These parting actions encapsulate Biden’s entire god awful term.

They’re going to be progressively more destructive until the bitter end.

As we earlier highlighted, Tucker Carlson described the insane Ukraine escalation as the “most evil” thing he’s ever seen.

* * *