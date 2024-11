Watch @FadiMansour77 question Pentagon on ICC warrants.

Q: Speaking of the rules-based order that you say you’re defending, ICC issued warrants for 🇮🇱 officials for crimes against humanity, will you rethink your support

Singh: The US rejects the decision

Q: You’re rejecting it… pic.twitter.com/8H8P1ERt04

— Assal Rad (@AssalRad) November 21, 2024