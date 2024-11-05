Kamala Harris: "[Social media sites, like Twitter/X] are directly speaking to millions and millions of people without any level of oversight or regulation, and that has to stop." pic.twitter.com/EIT3clhJ0C
2 thoughts on “Kamala Harris: “[Social media sites, like Twitter/X] are directly speaking to millions and millions of people without any level of oversight or regulation, and that has to stop.””
Why don’t we just change her name from Kamala Harris to Muzzle Monster: Has a nice ring.
Umm….What part of “Freedom of Speech” does that b*tch not understand?