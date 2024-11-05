Kamala Harris: “[Social media sites, like Twitter/X] are directly speaking to millions and millions of people without any level of oversight or regulation, and that has to stop.”

Kamala Harris: "[Social media sites, like Twitter/X] are directly speaking to millions and millions of people without any level of oversight or regulation, and that has to stop." pic.twitter.com/EIT3clhJ0C — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) November 5, 2024

