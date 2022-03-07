Klaus Schwab’s WEF Reveals Plans To ‘Re-Engineer’ Humans To ‘Remove Free-Will’ And Turn Humanity Into Bill Gates’ Puppets

EnVolve

People are now “hackable animals,” according to Klaus Schwab’s advisor, who also warned that humans no longer have “free choice” and will be “re-engineered” by Bill Gates.

An official WEF contributor, Dr. Yuval Noah Harari, was recorded giving a speech in which he clarifies what Klaus Schwab means when he says “it’s you who are changed.”

Schwab is referring to humanity and the abrupt change that the elites have planned for the rest of us, according to Dr. Harari. “Many tyrants and regimes tried to [hack millions of people in the past], but nobody knew biology well enough,” Harari says at the beginning of the movie.

“And nobody had enough computing power and data to hack millions of people. Neither the Gestapo nor the KGB could do it. But soon, at least some corporations and governments will be able to systematically hack all the people,” he goes on to say, before dropping a chilling threat:

“We humans should get used to the idea that we are no longer mysterious souls. We are now hackable animals.”

WATCH:

But, according to Dr. Harari, this fusion of human life and technology will not benefit the average man or woman in terms of improving their own future, but will instead benefit a small group of “elites” who will not only “build digital dictatorships” for themselves but also “gain the power to re-engineer the future of life itself.” Because once you’ve hacked something, you’ve usually also figured out how to engineer it.”

If elites succeed in re-engineering humanity, the question of whether our DNA, brain, body, and life data “belong[s] to me, or to some company, or to the government, or, possibly, to the human collective” will have to be resolved.

Bill Gates, of course, is involved.

One of the “driving factors” of this transition, according to Harari, will be cloud technologies, such as IBM’s or Gates’ Microsoft platform.

“Humans are now hackable animals,” says Dr. Harari at another point in the video. “The whole idea that humans have this soul or spirit, and they have free will, and nobody knows what’s happening inside me, so whatever I choose whether in the election or whether in the supermarket, this is my free will, that’s over.”

“Free will, that’s over,” he emphasizes.

“Today we have the technology to hack human beings on a massive scale,” Harari goes on to say, adding, “Everything is being digitalized. Everything is being monitored.”

“In this time of crisis, you have to follow science,” Dr. Harari argues. “It’s often said that you should never allow a good crisis to go to waste, because a [COVID] crisis is an opportunity to also do good reforms that in normal times people will never agree to. But in a crisis you see we have no chance, so let’s do it.”

Here’s a newsflash for Klaus Schwab and Dr. Harari and the entire WEF: We are onto you. If you think we “non-elites” will lay down and let us this happen, you are very much mistaken.

EnVolve