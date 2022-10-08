Las Vegas stabbing suspect is in US illegally, has criminal record in California: source

Fox News

The suspect accused of killing two people and injuring six others during a stabbing rampage on the Las Vegas Strip is in the U.S. illegally, sources told Fox News.

Yoni Barrios, 32, is a Guatemalan national in the U.S. illegally with a criminal record in California, a source with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said.

Barrios allegedly stabbed eight people — a mix of tourists and residents — just after 11:40 a.m. local time on the sidewalk near the Wynn Las Vegas hotel, police said. Two people — Las Vegas residents Brent Allan Hallett, 47, and Maris Mareen DiGiovanni, 30 — died, officials said.

The other victims remain hospitalized.

Barrios allegedly began his rampage after a group of showgirls refused to take a picture with him. He approached the group of women and said he was a chef, local news station KTNV reported. He used what authorities described as a “large knife with a long blade,” and began attacking when they rebuffed him.

Barrios was detained by Sands security guards and Metropolitan Police officers while running on a Strip sidewalk, police said. There were no other suspects involved.

Barrios will be charged with two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder when he appears in court next week, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said Friday. Barrios briefly appeared in court Friday for a bail review where his hands were covered in what appeared to be orange padding.

In a statement to Fox News, DiGiovanni’s brother said his sister grew up in Spokane, Washington, and wanted to travel the world.

“Maris always saw the best in people, always gave them a chance, and always accepted people for who they were,” he said. “Her huge capacity for love lead her to have lasting friendships from all over the world. She was a beautiful spirit and soul, and we will miss her for the rest of our lives.”

https://www.foxnews.com/us/las-vegas-stabbing-suspect-us-illegally-has-criminal-record-california