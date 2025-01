Last night, settlers, backed, escorted, and with full cooperation with the Israeli army, attacked Palestinian communities in the West Bank.

In Sabastiya, a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed by soldiers. In Sinjil, six Palestinians were injured by Molotov cocktails, and in… pic.twitter.com/I4iEVqqiSv

— B'Tselem בצלם بتسيلم (@btselem) January 20, 2025