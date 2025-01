‼️🇮🇱🇵🇸 Israel is conducting mass arrests in the West Bank!

They clearly don’t agree with the ceasefire deal and won’t accept the release of 2000 illegally detained prisoners, so they’re now replacing the released prisoners with new ones. pic.twitter.com/740vN3x4Ac

— David Roth-Lindberg (@RothLindberg) January 20, 2025