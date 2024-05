🚨Leaked footage shows Israel taking an elderly Gazan as a human shield & forcing him to inspect buildings with two (likely explosive) drones on top of his head ready to kill him at any second.

Guess who's NEVER accused of taking Gazans as human shields in mainstream media ever? pic.twitter.com/nU71ZZcWUt

— Muhammad Shehada (@muhammadshehad2) May 3, 2024