Life Expectancy in U.S. Drops to Historic Low Following mRNA Vaccines

By Sean Adl-Tabatabai – The People’s Voice

Life expectancy in the U.S. has plummeted to an all-time low following the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The average expected lifespan for Americans in 2021 was 76.4 years, which is a drop of 0.6 from 2020. Men can expect to live an average of 73.5 years, while women’s life expectancy is 79.3 years.

Naturalnews.com reports: The leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2021 was heart disease, which is something that has been connected to COVID-19 vaccines. Many of the most widely reported side effects from COVID-19 vaccines have been cardiac related, with countless people suffering from a heart attack or stroke after getting jabbed.

Reports of vaccine-related injuries continue to pile up, and most of us are all too familiar with the alarming number of stories in the news about healthy young people dying suddenly.

While some experts try to argue that people aren’t dying off due to COVID-19 vaccines, no one can dispute the rise in young people experiencing heart attacks. Although it was already ticking upward before the pandemic, it sped up dramatically post-2020.

One study by Cedars-Sinai Medical Center showed that heart attack deaths climbed for all age groups during 2020 and 2021, but the biggest jump was seen in those aged 25 to 44. The increase of 29 percent is simply too big to ignore.

Analysis shows mRNA shots could shorten lifespan by 24 years

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows just how damaging the vaccines have been. According to analysis by The Expose, men who get the mRNA shots could see as much as 24 years taken off their lifespan as a result.

In fact, they report that CDC all-cause mortality data demonstrates that each dose of a COVID-19 vaccine a person received raised their mortality by 7 percent in 2022 compared to 2021. In other words, people who got 5 doses were 35 percent more likely to die in 2022 than in 2021, while those who got just one dose had a 7 percent greater likelihood of dying in 2022 compared to 2021. For those who avoided the vaccine, their chances of dying were the same in both years.

They liken the vaccines to “slow-acting genetic poison” based on this data given the fact that people do not appear to be recovering from the damage caused by earlier vaccines when it comes to excess mortality. If the trend continues, a person who received 5 doses would be 350 percent more likely to pass away in 2031 and a shocking 700 percent more likely to die in 2041 than a person who did not get the jab.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert M. Califf characterized the dropping life expectancy for Americans as “catastrophic,” writing on X on November 30: “We are facing extraordinary headwinds in our public health with a major decline in life expectancy. The major decline in the U.S. is not just a trend. I’d describe it as catastrophic.”

Not surprisingly, he stopped short of pinning the blame on vaccines. In fact, many of those who dare to suggest vaccines are causing deaths find themselves being censored. A whistleblower who recently shared data from the New Zealand Health Agency pointing to a strong link between vaccines and excess mortality was arrested and is facing prison time. The data he shared with the public pointed to the vaccines killing more than 10 million individuals globally.

He said he shared the data because it blew his mind and he wanted experts to analyze it and make people aware of what is happening.