Lindsey Graham Demands US Escalate Israel-Hamas War and ‘Blow Iran Off The Map’

By Baxter Dmitry – The People’s Voice
Sen. Lindsey Graham is urging the Biden administration to “hit Iran” and “blow it off the map” while escalating the Israel-Hamas conflict.
The South Carolina neoconservative said he instructed Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin not to show “weakness” and make clear what the U.S. red lines for a retaliatory attack are.
“Without Iran there are no Houthis,” Graham told Fox News on Wednesday. “The Houthis are completely backed by Iran. I have been saying for six months now…hit Iran. They have oil fields out in the open, they have the Revolutionary Guard headquarters you can see from space. Blow it off the map.”
He also said the same thing about Russia with the Ukraine war.
How’d that turn out for ya, Lindsey, you warmongering prick!