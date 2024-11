🚨🇮🇱🇹🇷 'Let the IDF win to Fuck the Arabs!'

Maccabi Tel Aviv hooligans chant whilst being protected by the police in Amsterdam.

The song has a verse saying,'There are no schools in Gaza because there are no children left.'

This is how Demonic they are pic.twitter.com/ml0ho7n3Ho

— Khalissee (@Kahlissee) November 8, 2024