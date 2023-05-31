Major Development: Victims Of Jeffrey Epstein Announce Possession of Secret Sex Tapes Of Powerful Figures In Court Documents by Republicans

Sarah Ransome, one of sex trafficker and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, claims in a newly released deposition that Epstein made sex tapes of his wealthy friends and associates.

Not only that. She has seen the tapes and made copies.

Ransome’s deposition is part of a lawsuit against Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell filed by Virginia Giuffre, another of Epstein’s victims. In it, she claims to have seen video footage of two of Epstein’s associates engaged in sexual acts with a female victim.

South African-born Ransome became involved with Epstein when she “was lured into Epstein’s web by one of his recruiters after coming to New York to become a model.”

Epstein enticed Ransome with his connections at a New York fashion college. She said, “he used my education as a way for me to trade my soul to the devil and become a sex slave to pay for my studies.”

Among the newly unsealed documents from the court case are emails written by Ransome explaining the existence of the tapes.

“When my friend had sexual intercourse with (redacted) and (redacted), sex tapes were in fact filmed on each occasion by Jeffrey.

“Thank God she managed to get ahold of some footage of the filmed sex tapes which clearly identify the faces of (redacted) and (redacted) having sexual intercourse with her.

“I will be more than willing to swear under oath and testify in court over these sex tapes….it will break your heart into a million tiny pieces when you watch this footage.”

Ransome alleges that she has taken care to back up the footage. She says that she has it on several USB drives that are stored in several European locations.

She was wise to only give one other person the information about the USB sticks’ locations ‘in case anything happens to me before the footage is released’, Ransome wrote in the emails.

According to The Daily Mail:

The theory about the tapes has been fueled by two of Epstein’s victims, Maria Farmer and Giuffre, who claim that they saw a room full of CCTV monitors at Epstein’s $65 million mansion in New York – including some showing cameras in the toilets. When police raided Epstein’s mansion in 2019 they found dozens of tapes of girls in a twisted library the disgraced financier kept. Maxwell appeared to have admitted the tapes existed after being tricked by a journalist for the TV show 60 Minutes, telling him: ‘I don’t know where they are’. Ransome said that Epstein was very clever in that never appeared in any of the videos. Others were not so clever and their faces are clearly shown in the videos to which she refers. Will we ever get the truth about Jeffrey Epstein’s friends and associates? Curiously, he and Maxwell were arrested and convicted of trafficking underage girls to ‘no one.’