#1 Mark Zuckerberg privately told Facebook execs to be cautious about mRNA vaccines because "we just don't know the long-term side effects of basically modifying people's DNA and RNA."
He then censored scientists, doctors, and mRNA vaccine-injured individuals. pic.twitter.com/IEN8nyNSFX
— KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 6, 2023
Posted: July 6, 2023
Categories: Videos
One thought on “Mark Zuckerberg privately told Facebook execs to be cautious about mRNA vaccines because “we just don’t know the long-term side effects of basically modifying people’s DNA and RNA.””
This is really big, but what will come of it? Nothing!! And not even seven billion marching in the streets with signs that read “ZUCK SUCKS” will stop this human and his evil deeds. Another every-day onslaught.
But…
“Adaptability and innovation are the root of victory.”
— Unknown
“The chains that break you, are the chains that make you. And the chains that make you, are the chains you break.”
— Anthony Liccione
“You face failure, not the moment you are defeated, but the moment you give up fighting.”
— Vikram Verma
“When we choose to stay down, we are in reality confusing wisdom with cowardice. When we choose to stand back up, we are using wisdom to overcome cowardice.”
— Craig D. Lounsbrough
“Sometimes the universe uses ridicule as a tool to turn you into a titan and tighten up all your loose screws.”
— Curtis Tyrone Jones
“Sometimes when things seem like they are falling apart, they are actually falling into place.”
— Zaid Ismail
“At what point will I realize that a commitment to self-preservation is in reality an act of self-suffocation?”
— Craig D. Lounsbrough
“To ‘give up’ on the idea of ‘giving up’ is the first step in ‘getting up.”
— Craig D. Lounsbrough
.