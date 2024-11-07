Massachusetts Governor says her state won’t assist with deportations if the Trump admin asks. She says she will protect the illegals in her state.pic.twitter.com/ihSnNeABw7
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 7, 2024
One thought on “Massachusetts Governor says her state won’t assist with deportations if the Trump admin asks. She says she will protect the illegals in her state.”
lets hope someone is sweeping out her new prison cell than