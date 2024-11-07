California voters decide to make crimes felonies again over Gavin Newsom’s objections

By Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

A California anti-crime ballot measure that would reclassify some misdemeanor theft and drug crimes as felonies got overwhelming support on Tuesday, as voters move to slowly restore law and order following years of failed progressive policies. State Proposition 36 passed in a landslide after receiving widespread backing from voters on Election Day, with 70.6 percent of the 7.6 million ballots counted in favor of the initiative, according to unofficial results from the California Secretary of State’s Office.

Despite Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom’s opposition to the measure, which authorizes felony charges for possession of drugs like fentanyl and thefts under $950 if the offender has at least two similar prior convictions, California residents have expressed their desire for change, beginning with restoring public safety. The new law seeks to address retail theft and open-air drug use, two significant contributing factors to the unprecedented closures of businesses in cities such as San Francisco and Los Angeles.

A new category of crime known as a “treatment-mandated felony” is also being established under the new law, which would allow an individual to have their drug conviction annulled upon completion of rehabilitation. The defendant must plead guilty and complete treatment to have charges dismissed, the law states.

The bipartisan public safety initiative had overwhelming support from law enforcement agencies throughout California, as well as Republican and Democratic state and municipal officials. However, Gov. Newsom couldn’t seem to support it. While campaigning against the measure earlier in the year, Newsom claimed: “Prop 36 takes us back to the 1980s, mass incarceration – it promotes a promise that can’t be delivered.”

The advocates of “Yes on Prop 36” contended that the stricter approach was necessary to maintain the quality of life for residents. They ran advertisements that highlighted the impact of shoplifting, a crime that compelled stores to inconvenience ordinary customers by locking up items and increasing prices. The group that launched the initiative also contended that it provided a fair approach to drug users by implementing treatment-mandated sentences that were comparable to those in other states.

In addition to passing Prop. 36, Los Angeles County voters ousted Soros-backed progressive District Attorney Goerge Gascon on Election Day and elected prosecutor Nathan Hochman to take over.