Massive Ship Loses Power Just Near NYC’s Verrazzano Bridge Days After Baltimore Harbor Disaster

By Cullen McCue – Trending Political News
A massive container ship suffered a power failure in the waters around New York City Friday on Friday night. The ship ultimately came to a stop just near the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge just two weeks after a power failure caused a ship to crash into the Francis Scott Key bridge in Baltimore, causing it to collapse completely.
The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that it received word that the 89,000-ton M/V Qingdao had lost propulsion around 8:30 p.m. as it traveled through the Kill Van Kull waterway, the main shipping lane between Staten Island and Bayonne, New Jersey. Images uploaded to X by John Konrad, CEO of maritime-focused news outlet gCaptain, shows the massive ship idling dangerously close to the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, which connects Brooklyn and Staten Island.
After news of the power failure was received, tugboats were dispatched to bring the Qingdao under control, according to a report from the New York Post.
“Coast Guard Vessel Traffic Service New York received a report from the M/V Qingdao around 8:30pm, Saturday, that the vessel had experienced a loss of propulsion in the Kill Van Kull waterway,” a Coast Guard spokesperson told the outlet in a statement. “The vessel regained propulsion and was assisted to Stapleton Anchorage by tugs.”
After meeting those requirements, the ship was allowed to continue with its trip to Charleston, South Carolina.