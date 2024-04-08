Massive Ship Loses Power Just Near NYC’s Verrazzano Bridge Days After Baltimore Harbor Disaster

By Cullen McCue – Trending Political News

A massive container ship suffered a power failure in the waters around New York City Friday on Friday night. The ship ultimately came to a stop just near the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge just two weeks after a power failure caused a ship to crash into the Francis Scott Key bridge in Baltimore, causing it to collapse completely.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that it received word that the 89,000-ton M/V Qingdao had lost propulsion around 8:30 p.m. as it traveled through the Kill Van Kull waterway, the main shipping lane between Staten Island and Bayonne, New Jersey. Images uploaded to X by John Konrad, CEO of maritime-focused news outlet gCaptain, shows the massive ship idling dangerously close to the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, which connects Brooklyn and Staten Island.

After news of the power failure was received, tugboats were dispatched to bring the Qingdao under control, according to a report from the New York Post.

“Coast Guard Vessel Traffic Service New York received a report from the M/V Qingdao around 8:30pm, Saturday, that the vessel had experienced a loss of propulsion in the Kill Van Kull waterway,” a Coast Guard spokesperson told the outlet in a statement. “The vessel regained propulsion and was assisted to Stapleton Anchorage by tugs.”

The Coast Guard required the vessel to receive certification that its propulsion system had been repaired and was fully operational. The crew was also ordered to provide a detailed report on what led to the failure of the propulsion system.

After meeting those requirements, the ship was allowed to continue with its trip to Charleston, South Carolina.