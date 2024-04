🚨🇷🇺 The Moscow terrorists ADMITTED they were paid ~$11,000 each by Ukraine for the Crocus City Hall massacre.

After the attack, the UKRAINIAN MILITARY cleared a passage for them to cross the border to ESCAPE.

This is where YOUR TAXES ARE GOING!

pic.twitter.com/jxPe3zGpyJ

— Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) April 7, 2024