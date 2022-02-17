7 thoughts on “Meet Cecilia, the world’s first interactive robotic bartender

  1. They are attempting to do away with the pure human beings, the ones who have not succumbed to wrong-think. I hate all the robots, but more than the robots I hate those who gleefully interact with them. Are they so happy because they anticipate their own destiny of becoming a full-blown robot?!! Maybe as they ATTEMPT to normalize trans-humanism, Artificial Intelligence will come to stand for ALTERED Intelligence, or Abnormal Idiot, or ALWAYS IGNORANT.

      1. Dad told me once about a woman who he called a stupid bitch (he said ” it just flew out of my mouth”) for mixing up a layered drink which he made for her using the back of a spoon.
        He was a bartender before my time 🙂

  3. If I walked into a bar and this was my server..I’d be walking back out

    no support..we can stop this shit ..stop playing along

    there’s nothing cool or modern about this

