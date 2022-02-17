Posted: February 17, 2022 Categories: Videos Trudeau’s justice minister says that being “pro-Trump” is a factor that will decide if your bank account is seized under their Emergency Orders. https://twitter.com/ezralevant/status/1494116524591886338 Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
One thought on “Trudeau’s justice minister says that being “pro-Trump” is a factor that will decide if your bank account is seized under their Emergency Orders.”
What if were Pro – We the People ?
and Fck Trump, Obama, Biden etc all ..yeah including this schmuck from Eh Land