Mick Wallace, MEP: “Julian Assange, 5 years in Belmarsh high security prison in London, for what? For telling the truth about US and NATO war crimes”.

Mick Wallace, MEP: “Julian Assange, 5 years in Belmarsh high security prison in London, for what? For telling the truth about US and NATO war crimes”. pic.twitter.com/0ukRJc6Ocx — Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) August 31, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet