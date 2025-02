NOW, 2 days after No Other Land was nominated for an Oscar, settlers are invading my community, Masafer Yatta, burning and breaking homes. I'm honored for the nom but we're being erased while Trump lifted US settler sanctions. Do people in Hollywood care? Please don't be silent. pic.twitter.com/SD0sJDapGP

— Basel Adra (@basel_adra) January 25, 2025