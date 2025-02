Watch | Israeli occupation forces fire stun grenades at Palestinians during their raid on a wedding in the city of Taibe in occupied Palestine.

Watch | Israeli occupation forces fire stun grenades at Palestinians during their raid on a wedding in the city of Taibe in occupied Palestine. pic.twitter.com/OQKEr6tInn — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 14, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet