MSNBC’s Joy Reid Proposes That Unvaccinated Americans Be Paid Less In The Workplace





Liberum Arbitrium

January 12th, 2022.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid proposes that unvaccinated Americans be paid less in the workplace (regardless of what their job is), face higher insurance premiums alongside groups like smokers, and pay higher medical costs if they ever get sick. MSNBC medical contributor Dr. Lipi Roy treads just shy of saying unvaccinated people should be denied medical care, arguing they could be put on a separate “triage list” that would result in them only getting “a certain type of care” though she’s “not giving up on” them yet.

Here’s the transcript for anyone who doesn’t believe

https://t.me/police_frequency/61222