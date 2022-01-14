On Walls

“Walls don’t fall without effort.”

— Unknown

“Sometimes our walls exist just to see who has the strength to knock them down.”

— Darnell Walker

“If there is a hard, high wall and an egg that breaks against it, no matter how right the wall or how wrong the egg, I will stand on the

side of the egg. Why? Because each of us is an egg, a unique soul… Each of us is confronting a high wall. The high wall is the system

which forces us to do the things we would not ordinarily see fit to do as individuals… We must not let the system control us/create who we are. It is we who created the system.”

— Haruki Murakami

“There are four kinds of people in the world … Those who build walls. Those who protect walls. Those who breach walls. And those who

tear down walls. Much of life is discovering who you are.”

— P.S. Baber

“The only walls that exist are those you have placed in your mind. And whatever obstacles you conceive, exist only because you have

forgotten what you have already achieved.”

— S. Kassen

“They want us to bury our love and burn our hope. Their aim is to take all our light! They think their bricked walls will separate us.

They think their damned bombs will defeat us. They are so ignorant they don’t understand that my soul and your soul are old friends.”

— Kamand Kojouri