Nancy Pelosi Thinks Biden Should Be on Mt. Rushmore

By M Dowling – Independent Sentinel

WATCH: Nancy Pelosi just proposed that “such a consequential President” as Joe Biden should be added to Mt. Rushmore! pic.twitter.com/jXUz5T71KG — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) August 4, 2024

After pushing Joe Biden out of office, Nancy Pelosi wants to put his head on Mt. Rushmore. Apparently, turning us into a hardcore left nation makes him a hero, addled or not. She falsely claimed he was in a good place when he made his [authoritarian] decisions and is a “consequential” president.