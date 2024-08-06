Nancy Pelosi Thinks Biden Should Be on Mt. Rushmore

By M Dowling – Independent Sentinel

After pushing Joe Biden out of office, Nancy Pelosi wants to put his head on Mt. Rushmore. Apparently, turning us into a hardcore left nation makes him a hero, addled or not. She falsely claimed he was in a good place when he made his [authoritarian] decisions and is a “consequential” president.

