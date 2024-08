BREAKING NOW: Massive protest developing on Capitol Hill DEMANDING that illegals are given the right to vote in US elections..

BREAKING NOW: Massive protest developing on Capitol Hill DEMANDING that illegals are given the right to vote in US elections.. DEVELOPING.. pic.twitter.com/lTezJp1JQ5 — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) August 2, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet