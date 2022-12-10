NBC Scrubs Bombshell Report That Russia Offered America Brittney Griner OR Paul Whelan in Exchange for Viktor Bout – Biden Had a Choice

NBC News scrubbed its bombshell report that Russia offered the US Brittney Griner OR former Marine Paul Whelan in exchange for the “Merchant of Death.”

Joe Biden on Thursday announced he traded the world’s most wanted fugitive, Russian Viktor Bout, AKA, the “Merchant of Death” for pot-smoking anti-American baller Brittney Griner.

The White House on Thursday said Joe Biden did not have a choice.

“Unfortunately, the choice became to either bring Brittney home or no one,” Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Karine Jean-Pierre on why the White House was able to bring Griner home but not former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan: “Unfortunately, the choice became to either bring Brittney home or no one.” Weak. pic.twitter.com/Gw2CeJJQBa — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 8, 2022

However, according to NBC News, Joe Biden had a choice: Brittney Griner OR Paul Whelan.

Citing a senior government official, NBC News said, “…Russia has treated Whelan differently because he is an accused spy, and that the Kremlin gave the White House the choice of either Griner or Whelan – or none.”

NBC scrubbed its initial report after conservatives pointed out it contradicted the White House’s talking points.

NBC’s updated/scrubbed version of its article stated: “…because [Whelan] is accused of spying and that the Kremlin ultimately gave the White House the choice of Griner or no one after different options were proposed.”

NBC finally updated with an editor’s note.

“An earlier version of this article misstated the choice the Biden administration was given over hostages. It was a swap for Griner or no one, not a choice between Griner or Whelan,” NBC News said.

So, there is an update on the original NBC News report, but where the report is shared else where, there is no correction or update of any kind. A complete mess for NBC. pic.twitter.com/VV8AoFYMmN — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 9, 2022

