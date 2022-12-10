Breitbart’s Neil Munro Predicts Two Immigrants in 2023 For Each Native Birth. Sounds Like The Great Replacement

VDare – by Alan Wall

A recent Breitbart article predicts the arrival of 7 million immigrants in 2023, and points out a stunning demographic angle:

President Joe Biden’s border agency expects 9,000 to 14,000 economic migrants per day after officials remove the Title 42 legal barrier in late December, says CNN. The predicted inflow adds up to roughly 4.5 million migrants per year or more than one extra southern migrant for every American birth in the United States. The southern flow of roughly 4.5 million will add to the annual inflow of roughly 2 million legal immigrants, visa workers, and tourists illegally taking jobs. The combined inflow would deliver roughly seven million migrants in 2023, or two migrants for each of the 3.6 million Americans born in 2020.

[Joe Biden’s 2023 Border Plan: Two Migrants for Every American Birth, by Neil Munro, Breitbart, December 1, 2022]

Some people may not take the Great Replacement seriously because it just seems too preposterous. After all, they might ask, how could several million annual immigrants replace a population of hundreds of millions of Americans?

But in order to replace the American population, you don’t have to bring in hundreds of millions of immigrants. You just have to have a higher annual immigration rate than the native-born birthrate.

Breitbart predicts that in 2023 (if present trends continue) there will be two immigrants for every American baby born.

That’s the Great Replacement.

And check out this report released on the same day as the Breitbart article: ”More than 900,000 immigrants became U.S. citizens during the 2022 fiscal year, according to a Pew Research Center estimate based on government data released for the first three quarters of the year. That annual total would be the third-highest on record and the most in any fiscal year since 2008, when more than a million people were naturalized. Federal fiscal years run from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30.” [After declining early in the COVID-19 outbreak, immigrant naturalizations in the U.S. are rising again, by Jeffrey S. Passel and D’Vera Cohn, Pew Research Center, December 1, 2022].

And

The rebound in naturalizations aligns with upticks in other measures of legal immigration since the spring of 2020, when pandemic-related restrictions, border closures and office shutdowns were widespread. Government data shows a rise since then in the number of immigrants receiving green cards as new lawful permanent residents, as well as a partial rebound in arrivals by foreign students, tourists and other lawful temporary migrants.

