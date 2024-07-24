Netanyahu Demands U.S. Expedite Aid to Israel, Says Americans Protesting Israel ‘Stand With Evil’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanded the United States expedite military aid to Israel and said Americans protesting Israel’s war “stand with evil” in a lie-filled speech before Congress on Wednesday afternoon.

If you don’t support IDF soldiers sniping toddlers then you “stand with evil,” Netanyahu insisted:

From NBC News, “Netanyahu compares Oct. 7 to Pearl Harbor and criticizes protesters in address to Congress”:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday delivered an impassioned speech to Congress, taking on protesters inside the House chamber and those gathered outside the Capitol, while emphasizing the importance of the U.S.-Israel relationship.

Netanyahu also directly addressed the protests against his handling of the war in Gaza, both on college campuses this spring and outside the Capitol as he spoke. “Incredibly, many anti-Israel protesters, many choose to stand with evil. They stand with Hamas. They stand with rapists and murderers,” he said, later accusing the protesters in Washington of being funded by Iran.

Netanyahu also slammed the International Criminal Court, which issued an arrest warrant for him and other Israeli leaders for war crimes. The Israeli prime minister pushed back, for example, on the ICC accusing Israel of intentionally trying to starve Palestinians in Gaza, saying that Israel not only isn’t blocking aid but that Hamas is stealing it.